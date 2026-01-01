The Books of 2025

So many books, so little time—part 19.
There’s something very satisfying about keeping a list of what you read, so when my son started keeping a book list in third grade, so did I. This is the 19th year I’ve done this. He still reads quite a lot, but I don’t think he catalogs it the way I do anymore. It’s been another really busy year, but I still managed to read a LOT, and listened to a number of audiobooks as well.
The Sandwich, Catherine Newman’s story about a woman dealing with aging parents and an empty nest who spends the summer with her family in a beach house was definitely one of my favorites this year. I thought it was so good, so real, and oh-so relatable. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger was another one I really liked.
It’s a very contemporary novel about a family whose life is almost destroyed when the son gets into a car accident while at the wheel of an AI driving car. Turns out the wife’s semi-secret research is involved in the technology, there’s a mysterious billionaire in the mix and all kinds of twisty things happen. I really liked it and was inspired, as usually happens, to dip into his other books, including The Gifted School and The Displacements, both of which I liked, but not as much as Culpability.
Newman’s other novel I read, We All Want Impossible Things, was as engaging as The Sandwich. She’s such a good writer. This one is about the last days of a woman whose best friend is dying in hospice. Again it was so good and so relatable.
Another favorite this year was Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta. I’m not sure why it took me so long to get to this one, as I’ve enjoyed his previous novels (Election, The Abstinence Teacher, The Leftovers). This one is a very good story about a mother and son navigating the empty nest phase of life. And there’s porn. And it’s a plot point, so that’s an interesting addition.
Speaking of interesting additions, half of Abigail and Alexa Save the Wedding by Lian Dolan is set in Montecito, which made an already engaging and very funny story about two moms who initially don’t trust each other but then band to together to get their children’s upcoming nuptials back on track even more fun. I’ll probably write more about this one for the Santa Barbara Independent, but it’s definitely one I recommend (in fact, I gave it to my sister for Christmas).
The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan was another favorite this year. It’s a really good page turner about a woman who leaves her childhood best friend thinking she’s dead and goes on to create a whole other life as a secret (think JD Salinger) writer. Lots of back and forth with lives and timelines, very well done.
I also loved My Friends by Fredrik Backman, an author who can do no wrong it seems.
Anyway, I could go on and on but I’ve got some reading to do. I’d love to hear what everyone else enjoyed. Here’s my 2025 list:
Nevermore Bookstore, Kerrigan Byrne & Cynthia St. Aubin
Wandering Stars, Tommy Orange
Family Family, Laurie Frankel
Everything We Never Said, Sloan Harlow
The Long Game, Elena Armas
Intermezzo Sally Rooney
Yours From the Tower Sally Nicholls
The Braid Girls Sherri Winston
The Answer is No Fredrik Backman
The Night We Lost Him Laura Dave
The Knockout Queen Rufi Thorpe
Small Things Like These Claire Keegan
One Perfect Couple Ruth Ware
The Life Impossible Matt Haig
Like Mother, Like Mother Susan Rieger
Roomies Christina Lauren
Mrs. Caitlin Macy
Foster Claire Keegan
Drop, Cover, and Hold On Jasmine Guillory
When Life Gives You Lululemons Lauren Weisberger
Is She Really Going Out with Him? Sophie Cousens
The Fall Risk Abby Jimenez
The High Season Judy Blundell
Hello Sunshine Laura Dave
City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert
The Henna Artist Alka Joshi
You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip Kelsey McKinney
Part of Your World Abby Jimenez
This Far Alison Holker
The Mother Load A Memoir Sarah Hoover
Throwback Maurene Goo
I Have Some Questions For You Rebecca Makkai
Maggie moves on Lucy Score
What the wife knew Darby Kane
Mina’s Matchbox Yoko Ogawa
Colored Television Danzy Senna
The Three Lives of Cate Kay Kate Fagan
Pretty Little Wife Darby Kane
Farrell Covington and the Limits of Style Paul Rudnick
The Replacement Wife Darby Kane
When the Going Was Good Graydon Carter
The Lying Woods Ashley Elston
Maybe Next Time Cesca Major
Vantage Point Sara Sligar
Life’s Too Short Abby Jimenez
One Death at a Time Abbi Waxman
Mrs. Fletcher Tom Perrotta
Tell Me Everything Elizabeth Strout
All That Life Can Afford Emily Everett
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks Shauna Robinson
Hotter in the Hamptons Tinx
The Sentence Louise Erdrich
Earth to Moon Moon Unit Zappa
Into the Water Paula Hawkins
Pierced by the Sun Laura Esquivel
There’s Something About Mira Sonali Dev
Sick in the Head Judd Apatow
The Rules for Disappearing Ashley Elston
The Leftovers Tom Perrotta
Harder I Fight the More I Love You Neko Case
Grief is For People Sloane Crosley
The Abstinence Teacher Campbell Scott
The Griffn Sisters’ Greatest Hits Jennifer Weiner
Ghosting: A Love Story Tash Skilton
Long Island Compromise Taffy Brodesser-Akner
The Sandwich by Catherine Newman
The In-Between Bookstore Edward Underhill
Ally Hughes Has Sex Sometimes Jules Moulin
Fools Rush In: An April Fools Day Anthology Kennedy, Celia, Dineen, Whitney, Neville, Engy, Stephany, Connie, Jay, Suzie, Gettinger, Amy, Baxter, Laurie, Babin, S.E
The Other Woman Sandie Jones
Red Summer Frances Pettey Davis
Audre & Bash are Just Friends Tia Williams
The Unwedding Ally Condie
All Fours Miranda July
The Thrashers Julie Soto
We All Want Impossible Things Catherine Newman
Blood Sister Scribe Emma Torres
Good Material Dolly Alderton
The Fairley Brothers in Japan David Starkey
Salt Water Katy Hays
The Sweeney Sisters Lian Dolan
Get The Picture Bianca Bosker
The Third Gilmore Girl Kelly Bishop
Heiress Takes All Emily Wibberley
Sounds Like love Ashley Poston
Atmosphere Taylor Jenkins Reid
Geekerella Ashley Poston
Honey & Spice Bolu Babalola
Rose in Chains Julie Soto
L.A. Women Ella Berman
My Friends Fredrik Backman
The Island of Sea Women Lisa See
Stuck Up and Stupid Angourie Rice and Kate Rice
Great Big Beautiful Life Emily Henry
A Novel Love Story Ashley Poston
Done and Dusted Lyla Sage
Before We Were Innocent Ella Berman
El Dorado Drive Megan Abbott
James Percival Everett
All The Way to the River Elizabeth Gilbert
Loved One Aisha Muharrar
Fame, Fate and the First Kiss Kasie West
Consider Yourself Kissed Jessica Stanley
Swift and Saddled Lyla Sage
Hot Desk Laura Dickerman
The Sequel Jean Hanff Korelitz
Wild and Wrangled Lyla Sage
Culpability Bruce Holsinger
Lost and Lassoed Lyla Sage
Hear Her Howl Kim DeRose
The Academy Elin Hilderbrand & Shelby Cunningham
The Satisfaction Cafe Kathy Wang
The Gifted School Bruce Holsinger
Joyride Susan Orlean
The Magic Fish Trung Le Nguyen
Gone Before Goodbye Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben
Once Upon a Time in Dollywood Ashley Jordan
The Displacements Bruce Holsinger
The Ministry of Time Kaliane Bradley
The Uncool by Cameron Crowe
Heart the Lover Lily King
Totally and Completely Fine Elissa Sussman
The Decagon House Murders Yukito Atatsuji
One of the Girls Lucy Clarke
Everyone is Lying to You Jo Piazza
Funny You Should Ask Elissa Sussman
Women Money Power: The Rise and Fall of Economic Equality Josie Cox
Clap When You Land Elizabeth Acevedo
That’s Not How it Happened Craig Thomas
Marlena Julie Buntin
Abigail and Alexa Save the Wedding Lian Dolan
Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win Jo Piazza
Say You’ll Be Mine Naina Kumar
My Ex-Husband’s Ex-Husband Rachel Cohn & Melissa de la Cruz
The Doorman Chris Pavone
Girls They Write Songs About Carlene Bauer
The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science Kate McKinnon
Previous Book Lists