The Books of 2025

So many books, so little time—part 19.

There’s something very satisfying about keeping a list of what you read, so when my son started keeping a book list in third grade, so did I. This is the 19th year I’ve done this. He still reads quite a lot, but I don’t think he catalogs it the way I do anymore. It’s been another really busy year, but I still managed to read a LOT, and listened to a number of audiobooks as well.

The Sandwich, Catherine Newman’s story about a woman dealing with aging parents and an empty nest who spends the summer with her family in a beach house was definitely one of my favorites this year. I thought it was so good, so real, and oh-so relatable. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger was another one I really liked.

It’s a very contemporary novel about a family whose life is almost destroyed when the son gets into a car accident while at the wheel of an AI driving car. Turns out the wife’s semi-secret research is involved in the technology, there’s a mysterious billionaire in the mix and all kinds of twisty things happen. I really liked it and was inspired, as usually happens, to dip into his other books, including The Gifted School and The Displacements, both of which I liked, but not as much as Culpability.

Newman’s other novel I read, We All Want Impossible Things, was as engaging as The Sandwich. She’s such a good writer. This one is about the last days of a woman whose best friend is dying in hospice. Again it was so good and so relatable.

Another favorite this year was Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta. I’m not sure why it took me so long to get to this one, as I’ve enjoyed his previous novels (Election, The Abstinence Teacher, The Leftovers). This one is a very good story about a mother and son navigating the empty nest phase of life. And there’s porn. And it’s a plot point, so that’s an interesting addition.

Speaking of interesting additions, half of Abigail and Alexa Save the Wedding by Lian Dolan is set in Montecito, which made an already engaging and very funny story about two moms who initially don’t trust each other but then band to together to get their children’s upcoming nuptials back on track even more fun. I’ll probably write more about this one for the Santa Barbara Independent, but it’s definitely one I recommend (in fact, I gave it to my sister for Christmas).

The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan was another favorite this year. It’s a really good page turner about a woman who leaves her childhood best friend thinking she’s dead and goes on to create a whole other life as a secret (think JD Salinger) writer. Lots of back and forth with lives and timelines, very well done.

I also loved My Friends by Fredrik Backman, an author who can do no wrong it seems.

Anyway, I could go on and on but I’ve got some reading to do. I’d love to hear what everyone else enjoyed. Here’s my 2025 list:

Nevermore Bookstore, Kerrigan Byrne & Cynthia St. Aubin

Wandering Stars, Tommy Orange

Family Family, Laurie Frankel

Everything We Never Said, Sloan Harlow

The Long Game, Elena Armas

Intermezzo Sally Rooney

Yours From the Tower Sally Nicholls

The Braid Girls Sherri Winston

The Answer is No Fredrik Backman

The Night We Lost Him Laura Dave

The Knockout Queen Rufi Thorpe

Small Things Like These Claire Keegan

One Perfect Couple Ruth Ware

The Life Impossible Matt Haig

Like Mother, Like Mother Susan Rieger

Roomies Christina Lauren

Mrs. Caitlin Macy

Foster Claire Keegan

Drop, Cover, and Hold On Jasmine Guillory

When Life Gives You Lululemons Lauren Weisberger

Is She Really Going Out with Him? Sophie Cousens

The Fall Risk Abby Jimenez

The High Season Judy Blundell

Hello Sunshine Laura Dave

City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert

The Henna Artist Alka Joshi

You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip Kelsey McKinney

Part of Your World Abby Jimenez

This Far Alison Holker

The Mother Load A Memoir Sarah Hoover

Throwback Maurene Goo

I Have Some Questions For You Rebecca Makkai

Maggie moves on Lucy Score

What the wife knew Darby Kane

Mina’s Matchbox Yoko Ogawa

Colored Television Danzy Senna

The Three Lives of Cate Kay Kate Fagan

Pretty Little Wife Darby Kane

Farrell Covington and the Limits of Style Paul Rudnick

The Replacement Wife Darby Kane

When the Going Was Good Graydon Carter

The Lying Woods Ashley Elston

Maybe Next Time Cesca Major

Vantage Point Sara Sligar

Life’s Too Short Abby Jimenez

One Death at a Time Abbi Waxman

Mrs. Fletcher Tom Perrotta

Tell Me Everything Elizabeth Strout

All That Life Can Afford Emily Everett

The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks Shauna Robinson

Hotter in the Hamptons Tinx

The Sentence Louise Erdrich

Earth to Moon Moon Unit Zappa

Into the Water Paula Hawkins

Pierced by the Sun Laura Esquivel

There’s Something About Mira Sonali Dev

Sick in the Head Judd Apatow

The Rules for Disappearing Ashley Elston

The Leftovers Tom Perrotta

Harder I Fight the More I Love You Neko Case

Grief is For People Sloane Crosley

The Abstinence Teacher Campbell Scott

The Griffn Sisters’ Greatest Hits Jennifer Weiner

Ghosting: A Love Story Tash Skilton

Long Island Compromise Taffy Brodesser-Akner

The Sandwich by Catherine Newman

The In-Between Bookstore Edward Underhill

Ally Hughes Has Sex Sometimes Jules Moulin

Fools Rush In: An April Fools Day Anthology Kennedy, Celia, Dineen, Whitney, Neville, Engy, Stephany, Connie, Jay, Suzie, Gettinger, Amy, Baxter, Laurie, Babin, S.E

The Other Woman Sandie Jones

Red Summer Frances Pettey Davis

Audre & Bash are Just Friends Tia Williams

The Unwedding Ally Condie

All Fours Miranda July

The Thrashers Julie Soto

We All Want Impossible Things Catherine Newman

Blood Sister Scribe Emma Torres

Good Material Dolly Alderton

The Fairley Brothers in Japan David Starkey

Salt Water Katy Hays

The Sweeney Sisters Lian Dolan

Get The Picture Bianca Bosker

The Third Gilmore Girl Kelly Bishop

Heiress Takes All Emily Wibberley

Sounds Like love Ashley Poston

Atmosphere Taylor Jenkins Reid

Geekerella Ashley Poston

Honey & Spice Bolu Babalola

Rose in Chains Julie Soto

L.A. Women Ella Berman

My Friends Fredrik Backman

The Island of Sea Women Lisa See

Stuck Up and Stupid Angourie Rice and Kate Rice

Great Big Beautiful Life Emily Henry

A Novel Love Story Ashley Poston

Done and Dusted Lyla Sage

Before We Were Innocent Ella Berman

El Dorado Drive Megan Abbott

James Percival Everett

All The Way to the River Elizabeth Gilbert

Loved One Aisha Muharrar

Fame, Fate and the First Kiss Kasie West

Consider Yourself Kissed Jessica Stanley

Swift and Saddled Lyla Sage

Hot Desk Laura Dickerman

The Sequel Jean Hanff Korelitz

Wild and Wrangled Lyla Sage

Culpability Bruce Holsinger

Lost and Lassoed Lyla Sage

Hear Her Howl Kim DeRose

The Academy Elin Hilderbrand & Shelby Cunningham

The Satisfaction Cafe Kathy Wang

The Gifted School Bruce Holsinger

Joyride Susan Orlean

The Magic Fish Trung Le Nguyen

Gone Before Goodbye Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben

Once Upon a Time in Dollywood Ashley Jordan

The Displacements Bruce Holsinger

The Ministry of Time Kaliane Bradley

The Uncool by Cameron Crowe

Heart the Lover Lily King

Totally and Completely Fine Elissa Sussman

The Decagon House Murders Yukito Atatsuji

One of the Girls Lucy Clarke

Everyone is Lying to You Jo Piazza

Funny You Should Ask Elissa Sussman

Women Money Power: The Rise and Fall of Economic Equality Josie Cox

Clap When You Land Elizabeth Acevedo

That’s Not How it Happened Craig Thomas

Marlena Julie Buntin

Abigail and Alexa Save the Wedding Lian Dolan

Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win Jo Piazza

Say You’ll Be Mine Naina Kumar

My Ex-Husband’s Ex-Husband Rachel Cohn & Melissa de la Cruz

The Doorman Chris Pavone

Girls They Write Songs About Carlene Bauer

The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science Kate McKinnon

