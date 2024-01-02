The Books of 2023

Posted on by

So many books, so little time—part 17.

My son started keeping a reading list in third grade, so I did too. This is the 17th year we’ve done this.

Work and well, life in general kept me pretty busy, but I still managed to read a LOT, and listened to a number of audiobooks as well.

This is How it Always is by Laurie Frankel

My favorite books this year were Tom Lake, by Ann Patchett (a beautiful story about a mother telling her daughters the story of a long ago summer romance), Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (a futuristic novel that brings in elements of AI and its possible role in our futures), Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (a moving story about the bonds of family), Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (a book club pick about a widow and an octopus that I was sure I’d hate, but ended up loving), Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage by Heather Havilresky (the only nonfiction pick on my list of favorites, this is a series of essays about, you guessed, marriage),

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson

Yellowface. by R.F. Kuang (a really compelling novel about the world of literature and who gets to tell what stories in the age of cultural appropriation), The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (a page turner till the bitter end), Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson ( a very original story full of weirdly compelling characters, including a pair of twins who light on fire when they get angry), and This is How it Always is by Laurie Frankel ( a really well done and eye opening story about a family with a transgender child).

I’d love to hear what everyone else enjoyed. Here’s my 2023 list:

Love on the Brain Ali Hazelwood
Less Andrew Sean Greer
The Vibrant Years Sonali Dev
The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles
Rules of Civility Amor Towles
The Half Known Life Pico Iyer
Amanda Wakes Up Alisyn Camerota
When in Rome Sarah Adams
Like a Rolling Stone Jann S. Wenner
Incense and Sensibility Sonali Dev
Perfect Tunes Emily Gould
The Second Season Emily Adrian
The Matzah Ball Jean Meltzer
When Sparks Fly Helena Hunting
A Holly Jolly Diwali Sonya Lalli
Black Girls Must BE Magic Jayne Allen
Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt
The Sound of Gravel Ruth Wariner
Look Alive Out There Sloane Crosley
The Unspeakable Meghan Daum
Have I Told You This Already? Lauren Graham
Keya Das’s Second Act Sopan Deb
Pride, Prejudice and Other Flavors Sonali Dev
Yours Cheerfully A.J. Pearce
The Invitation Lucy Foley
The Candid Life of Meena Dave Namrata Patel
The Power Naomi Alderman
Dear Mrs. Bird AJ Pearce
The Flatshare Beth O’Leary
Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro
The People We Keep Alison Larkin
This is How it Always Is Laurie Frankel
What’s the Matter with Mary Jane? Candas Jane Dorsey
Cult Classic Sloane Crosley
Crying in H Mart Michelle Zaunder
Something She’s Not Telling Us Darcey Bell
Spare Prince Harry
Forget Me Not Ellie Terry
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
Big Magic Elizabeth Gilbert
Unmarriageable Soniah Kamal
The Four Winds Kristin Hannah
Serena Singh Flips the Script Sonya Lalli
The Last Bookshop in London Madeline Martin
Mika in Real Life Emiko Jean
The Ex Hex Erin Sterling
Little Lovely Things Maureen Joyce Connolly
The Younger Wife Sally Hepworth
The Good Girl Complex Elle Kennedy
Tokyo Ever After Emiko Jean
Commitment Mona Simpson
The Suite Spot Trish Doller
Dear Edward Ann Napolitano
I’ll Be You Janelle Brown
Romantic Comedy Curtis Sittenfeld
The Book of the Most Precious Substance Sara Gran
Really Good, Actually Monica Heisey
The Golden Couple Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
Cassandra in Reverse Holly Smale
The Storyteller Dave Grohl
Yellowface R.F. Kuang
Fathers and Sons Ivan Turgenev
Where you See Yourself Claire Forrest
The Off Limits Rule Sarah Adams
For Her Consideration Amy Spalding
If He Had Been With Me Laura Nowlin
The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle Matt Cain
This Story Will Change Elizabeth Crane
The Birthday Girls Pauline Lawless
Hot to Trot M.C. Beaton
After I Do Taylor Jenkins Reid
Bookish People Susan Coll
On the Rooftop Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
The Swimmers Julie Otsuka
Wahala Nikki May
Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage Heather Havilresky
More Than You’ll Ever Know Katie Gutierrez
Unfortunately Yours Tessa Bailey
For Girls Who Walk Through Fire Kim DeRose
The Diamond Eye Kate Quinn
Early Morning Riser Katherine Heiny
Tom Lake Ann Patchett
The Princess Trap Talia Hibbert
The Incendiaries R.O. Kwon
Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano
Year of the Monkey Patti Smith
I Have Lost My Way Gayle Forman
The It Girl Ruth Ware
Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout
The Death of Mrs. Westaway Ruth Ware
A Killer App Linda Lovely
The Littlest Library Poppy Alexander
Someone Else’s Shoes JoJo Moyes
Any Other Family Eleanor Brown
High Strung: A Humorous Cozy Mystery (Glass Bead Mystery Series Book 1) Janice Peacock
Pest Elizabeth Foscue
The Wedding Setup Sonali Dev
The Rachel Incident Caroline O’Donoghue
The Woman in Cabin 10 Ruth Ware
I Could Live Here Forever Hanna Halperin
The Arc Tory Henwood Hoen
One by One Ruth Ware
Sadie on a Plate Amanda Ellliot
Maybe Next Time Cesca Major
A Very Inconvenient Scandal Jacquelyn Mitchard

