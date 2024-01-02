The Books of 2023

So many books, so little time—part 17.

My son started keeping a reading list in third grade, so I did too. This is the 17th year we’ve done this.

Work and well, life in general kept me pretty busy, but I still managed to read a LOT, and listened to a number of audiobooks as well.

My favorite books this year were Tom Lake, by Ann Patchett (a beautiful story about a mother telling her daughters the story of a long ago summer romance), Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (a futuristic novel that brings in elements of AI and its possible role in our futures), Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (a moving story about the bonds of family), Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (a book club pick about a widow and an octopus that I was sure I’d hate, but ended up loving), Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage by Heather Havilresky (the only nonfiction pick on my list of favorites, this is a series of essays about, you guessed, marriage),

Yellowface. by R.F. Kuang (a really compelling novel about the world of literature and who gets to tell what stories in the age of cultural appropriation), The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (a page turner till the bitter end), Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson ( a very original story full of weirdly compelling characters, including a pair of twins who light on fire when they get angry), and This is How it Always is by Laurie Frankel ( a really well done and eye opening story about a family with a transgender child).

I’d love to hear what everyone else enjoyed. Here’s my 2023 list:

Love on the Brain Ali Hazelwood Less Andrew Sean Greer The Vibrant Years Sonali Dev The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Rules of Civility Amor Towles The Half Known Life Pico Iyer Amanda Wakes Up Alisyn Camerota When in Rome Sarah Adams Like a Rolling Stone Jann S. Wenner Incense and Sensibility Sonali Dev Perfect Tunes Emily Gould The Second Season Emily Adrian The Matzah Ball Jean Meltzer When Sparks Fly Helena Hunting A Holly Jolly Diwali Sonya Lalli Black Girls Must BE Magic Jayne Allen Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt The Sound of Gravel Ruth Wariner Look Alive Out There Sloane Crosley The Unspeakable Meghan Daum Have I Told You This Already? Lauren Graham Keya Das’s Second Act Sopan Deb Pride, Prejudice and Other Flavors Sonali Dev Yours Cheerfully A.J. Pearce The Invitation Lucy Foley The Candid Life of Meena Dave Namrata Patel The Power Naomi Alderman Dear Mrs. Bird AJ Pearce The Flatshare Beth O’Leary Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro The People We Keep Alison Larkin This is How it Always Is Laurie Frankel What’s the Matter with Mary Jane? Candas Jane Dorsey Cult Classic Sloane Crosley Crying in H Mart Michelle Zaunder Something She’s Not Telling Us Darcey Bell Spare Prince Harry Forget Me Not Ellie Terry Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson Big Magic Elizabeth Gilbert Unmarriageable Soniah Kamal The Four Winds Kristin Hannah Serena Singh Flips the Script Sonya Lalli The Last Bookshop in London Madeline Martin Mika in Real Life Emiko Jean The Ex Hex Erin Sterling Little Lovely Things Maureen Joyce Connolly The Younger Wife Sally Hepworth The Good Girl Complex Elle Kennedy Tokyo Ever After Emiko Jean Commitment Mona Simpson The Suite Spot Trish Doller Dear Edward Ann Napolitano I’ll Be You Janelle Brown Romantic Comedy Curtis Sittenfeld The Book of the Most Precious Substance Sara Gran Really Good, Actually Monica Heisey The Golden Couple Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen Cassandra in Reverse Holly Smale The Storyteller Dave Grohl Yellowface R.F. Kuang Fathers and Sons Ivan Turgenev Where you See Yourself Claire Forrest The Off Limits Rule Sarah Adams For Her Consideration Amy Spalding If He Had Been With Me Laura Nowlin The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle Matt Cain This Story Will Change Elizabeth Crane The Birthday Girls Pauline Lawless Hot to Trot M.C. Beaton After I Do Taylor Jenkins Reid Bookish People Susan Coll On the Rooftop Margaret Wilkerson Sexton The Swimmers Julie Otsuka Wahala Nikki May Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage Heather Havilresky More Than You’ll Ever Know Katie Gutierrez Unfortunately Yours Tessa Bailey For Girls Who Walk Through Fire Kim DeRose The Diamond Eye Kate Quinn Early Morning Riser Katherine Heiny Tom Lake Ann Patchett The Princess Trap Talia Hibbert The Incendiaries R.O. Kwon Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano Year of the Monkey Patti Smith I Have Lost My Way Gayle Forman The It Girl Ruth Ware Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout The Death of Mrs. Westaway Ruth Ware A Killer App Linda Lovely The Littlest Library Poppy Alexander Someone Else’s Shoes JoJo Moyes Any Other Family Eleanor Brown High Strung: A Humorous Cozy Mystery (Glass Bead Mystery Series Book 1) Janice Peacock Pest Elizabeth Foscue The Wedding Setup Sonali Dev The Rachel Incident Caroline O’Donoghue The Woman in Cabin 10 Ruth Ware I Could Live Here Forever Hanna Halperin The Arc Tory Henwood Hoen One by One Ruth Ware Sadie on a Plate Amanda Ellliot Maybe Next Time Cesca Major A Very Inconvenient Scandal Jacquelyn Mitchard

