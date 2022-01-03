The Books of 2021

So many books, so little time—part 15.

My son started keeping a reading list in third grade, so I did too. This is the 15th year we’ve done this.

2021 was another weird year (with f-ing COVID still raging) but I finally got my reading mojo back. Between long walks with audio books and nights that were once spent socializing with friends and colleagues now spent curling up with books, I definitely read even more than in previous years.

My favorite books of 2021 were The Story of a New Name by Elena Ferrante (the second book in her excellent My Brilliant Friend series), The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley and Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty (a return to top form after what I thought was a rare miss with Nine Perfect Strangers — though I still binged the whole series on Hulu).

I also really liked White Ivy by Susie Yang, The Turnout by Megan Abbott, Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau (I don’t know her personally but she grew up in Santa Barbara and is an excellent writer), Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney, Those Who Stay and Those Who Leave by Elena Ferrante (third in the series), The Huntress by Kate Quinn, Good Company by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney, The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, Good Riddance by Elinor Lipman, The Midnight Library by Matt Haigh, Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid and The Dutch House by Ann Patchett.

I’d love to hear what else people loved.

Here’s the 2021 list.

Rules for Being a Girl Candace Bushnell & Katie Cotugno The First Mistake Sandie Jones The Midnight Library Matt Haigh Blackbird Fly (The Bennett Sisters Mysteries #1) Lise McClendon Beach Read Emily Henry The Dutch House Ann Patchett Evidence of the Affair Taylor Jenkins Reid Everyone’s a Critic Jennifer Weiner The List Jade Chang Face: A Memoir Marcia Meier You Should See Me In A Crown Leah Johnson Love and Death With the in Crowd Jessica Anya Blau Self-Help Lorrie Moore Members Only Sameer Pandya Weightless Sarah Bannan The Story of Arthur Truluv Elizabeth Berg The People We Hate at the Wedding Grant Ginder All We Can Save Ayana Elizabeth Johnson & Katharine K. Wilkinson Just Like You Nick Hornby The Other Woman Sandie Jones The Half Sister Sandie Jones Chances Are Richard Russo Pretty Things Janelle Brown Ready Player Two Ernest Cline In a Holidaze Christina Lauren The Hating Game Sally Thorne Take a Hint, Dani Brown Talia Hibbert White Fragility Robin DiAngelo One True Loves Taylor Jenkins Reid The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid All We Ever Wanted Was Everything Janelle Brown Jane in Love Rachel Givney I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are Rachel Bloom The Five-Year Hitch Melissa De la Cruz Separation Anxiety Laura Zigman The Divines Ellie Eaton Dick Pic Mary H.K. Choi The Authenticity Project Clare Pooley Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener The End of Everything Megan Abbott The Guest Book Sarah Blake The Boy, the mole, the fox and the horse Charlie Mackesy Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate While Justice Sleeps Stacey Abrams Milkman Anna Burns The Soulmate Equation Christina Lauren The Chicken Sisters KJ Dell’Antonia Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Get a Life, Chloe Brown Talia Hibbert The Singles Game Lauren Weisberger The Wedding Gift Carolyn Brown Josh and Hazel’s Guide to Not Dating Christina Lauren Neighbors Elizabeth La Ban and Melissa DePino Adulting Liz Talley Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore Matthew J. Sullivan Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures Emma Straub Good Riddance Elinor Lipman One to Watch Kate Stayman-London Inclusive Conversations Mary-Frances Winters Royal Holiday Jasmine Guillory Everybody Loves Kamau W. Kamau Bell Boyfriends of Dorothy Wednesday Martin Everyone’s Happy Rufi Thorpe The Edge of Falling Rebecca Serle Act Your Age Eve Brown Talia Hibbert Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty Lauren Weisberger Astrid Sees All Natalie Standiford A Promised Land Barack Obama That Summer Jennifer Weiner The Hunting Party Lucy Foley The Story of a New Name Elena Ferrante Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave Good Company Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney Helen of Pasadena Lian Dolan When Stars Collide Susan Elizabeth Phillips White Ivy Susie Yang Untamed Glennon Doyle Apples Never Fall Liane Moriarty It Had To Be You Susan Elizabeth Phillips Nobody’s Baby But Mine Susan Elizabeth Phillips Seven Days in June Tia Williams Heaven, Texas Susan Elizabeth Phillips The Book of Lost and Found Lucy Foley Match me if You Can Susan Elizabeth Phillips The Rose Code Kate Quinn Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo The President’s Daughter Bill Clinton & James Patterson The Heart Principle Helen Hoang The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller The Huntress Kate Quinn Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay Ferrante Elena This Heart of Mine Susan Elizabeth Phillips The Kiss Quotient Helen Hoang Dream a Little Dream Susan Elizabeth Phillips Beautiful World, Where are You Sally Rooney No Judgements Meg Cabot A Bookworm’s Guide to Faking It Emma Hart This is Not the End Chandler Baker No Offense Meg Cabot Mary Jane Jessica Anya Blau Bliss Shay Mitchell & Michaela Blaney Shipped Angie Hockman The Turnout Megan Abbott Fake Accounts Lauren Oyler If the Shoe Fits Julie Murphy The Husbands Chandler Baker

