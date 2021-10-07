Vintage Finds in the Funk Zone

Mid-century modern style comes to Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone with the recent opening of SB Mid Mod (sbmidmod.com), an eclectic collection of vintage home furnishings and artful objects. Owner Tracey Strobel has been restoring and selling mid-century pieces for almost 20 years and is enjoying the connection with fellow aficionados of the timeless modern designs in her first retail store.

“Overall, the reception for the shop has been incredible,” she says. “I couldn’t have asked for nicer neighbors, and the energy in The Funk Zone is awesome. I feel incredibly grateful for this space and the people I’m meeting and getting to work with.”

Originally published in the September 2021 issue of 805 Living Magazine. Cover photo by Gary Moss. To see the story as it originally appeared click here.