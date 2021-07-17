GET IMMERSED IN A BOOK

Bringing book covers to life scores volumes on social media via #BookfaceFridays on the

Santa Barbara Public Library Instagram account (@sbplibrary). A popular meme in the

book-loving community for quite some time, Bookface photos—images in which a person

is strategically lined up with a book cover so that life and art appear to meld—are a great

way to showcase literature from the library’s collections, according to library marketing

specialist Erick Mendez.

“We get a lot of positive feedback and a lot of reposts,” says Mendez. “It’s great to see the

community of books and libraries sharing and getting inspiration from one another. It’s

never about competing to see who can do the best one, it’s always about showcasing books we love and finding a way to promote literature through covers.”

Originally published in the Summer 2021 issue of 805 Living Magazine. Cover photo by Gary Moss. To see the story as it originally appeared click here.