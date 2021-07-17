S’MORES GALORE

The nostalgia of the standard s’more—melty chocolate and gooey roasted marshmallows

sandwiched between graham crackers—gets a major upgrade with these creative takes on the summer campfire classic.

Glamping-style: For its ultra-luxe s’mores, Santa Barbara-based Jessica Foster

Confections (jessicafosterconfections.com) offers house-made, small-batch versions

of each of the treat’s traditional components: the marshmallows, the chocolate, and

the graham crackers. “Honestly the most exciting part of the whole thing is the graham

crackers,” says confectioner Jessica Foster. “They are so buttery and crumbly that I have

to get rid of them when I make them or else I’m going to eat all of them.”

In addition to producing the elevated s’mores kit, Foster caters customized s’mores

stations for events. At a celebration on National S’mores Day last year she served

house-made cinnamon s’mores (cinnamon graham crackers, cinnamon marshmallows, and dark chocolate bars with sea salt), lemon blackberry s’mores (graham crackers, vanilla

bean marshmallows, Meyer lemon truffles, and sliced blackberries), key lime s’mores (coconut graham crackers, vanilla bean marshmallows, key lime curd, and optional

chocolate), and mint chocolate s’mores (chocolate graham crackers, vanilla bean

marshmallows, and mint-infused truffle sticks). For the ultimate touch, Foster even helped guests roast their own marshmallows to the perfect degree of gooey goodness with a portable blowtorch.

Camping-style: “Everybody wants s’mores,” says Samantha Bearman, of SB Baking Besties (samanthabearman.com/sb-baking-besties), “and we bake our s’mores with love in every bite.” Bearman cofounded the Santa Barbara-based sweets company with her best friend, Nikki Russo, last spring, and this summer they’re offering a S’mores With Love kit, which includes homemade chocolate hearts and homemade heart-shaped marshmallows, as well as a deluxe version that features extra-large homemade marshmallows atop homemade campfire cookies instead of standard graham crackers.

“They’re great for when you want a really sweet treat that’s messy,” says Berman, “and so

perfect for backyard camping because they’re gooey and ooey and oh, so great.

Originally published in the Summer 2021 issue of 805 Living Magazine. Cover photo by Gary Moss. To see the story as it originally appeared click here.