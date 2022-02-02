Nathaly (Arriola ’10) Maurice joined the White House Office of Public Engagement (OPE) as Special Assistant to the President and Director for Partnerships this spring. OPE works at the local, state, and national levels to ensure community leaders, diverse perspectives, and new voices all have the opportunity to inform the work of the President. The team is tasked with creating and maintaining a two-way dialogue between the administration and communities across the nation to ensure that voices are heard and that concerns can be translated into action across the administration. Through outreach, communication, public events, and official announcements from the administration and the various departments of the Executive Office of the President, the Office of Public Engagement removes obstacles and barriers and creates opportunities to improve public awareness and involvement in the work of the Biden-Harris administration.

Maurice previously worked for the Executive Office of the President in the Obama administration, U.S. Office of Personnel Management, and the Senate. A native of Peru, she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science with an emphasis in international relations and Latin American studies. She participated in UC Santa Barbara’s Technology Management Program for four years and was a member of the Lambda Sigma Gamma sorority. Maurice is a mentor for The Puente Project, which helps young Latinas prepare for college. She attributes much of her success to her experience at UC Santa Barbara and participation in a UCDC internship in the office of a member of Congress.

