New Nature to Nurture

Getting back to nature in the 805 area recently got even easier with the establishment of Harmon Canyon (venturalandtrust.org), a new 2,100-plus-acre preserve owned by the

Ventura Land Trust.

“Harmon Canyon offers beautiful scenery, spectacular views, and a trail system for both hiking and biking found nowhere else,” says Ventura Land Trust executive director Derek Poultney. “And it’s available to the public for free in Ventura.”

State grants combined with a generous donation from the previous landowners funded the purchase of the Walker-Hearne Ranch for the preserve, which features hills and canyons, oak groves, streams, and vistas of the coastline and Channel Islands National Park.

“Community contributions allow the Ventura Land Trust to manage and provide public access to the property, restore wildlife habitat, and support our popular environmental education programs: Ventura Wild and Once Upon a Watershed,” says Poultney.

Dogs on leashes are also welcome.

