A Drive For Vital Training

To honor the memory of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the line of duty during the 2018 Thousand Oaks shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill that claimed 12 lives, Rusnak/Westlake Porsche (rusnakwestlakeporsche.com), has joined the Ventura County Sheriff’s Foundation on a mission to fund and build a new tactical, live-fire training facility named for the fallen hero.

“Community support for the new facility has been overwhelming,” says Ventura County Sheriff’s Foundation board member Christina Conley. In less than a year, she says, the Foundation has raised half of the $800,000 needed to fully fund the construction of the state-of-the art facility, which will better prepare law enforcement officers for modern-day threats, such as maneuvering, coordinating, and securing locations under live-fire conditions.

To help raise awareness for the project, Keith Goldberg, general manager of Rusnak/ Westlake Porsche had a vinyl wrap made for a 2020 Porsche 911 that was inspired by Helus/hero badge designs that appear on local sheriff’s vehicles. “It really meant a lot to me to do something for the victims,” says Goldberg. “It was a great honor not only to bring awareness to what happened but also to do something in Sgt. Helus’s memory to fundraise for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Foundation.”

The Hero911 Porsche is now displayed at community events to draw awareness to the fundraising effort to build the Helus Training Facility. For more information or to donate, visit vcsheriffsfoundation.org.

This story originally appeared in 805 Living Magazine, November 2020. Click here to see the section as it originally appeared in print.