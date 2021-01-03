The Books of 2020

So many books, so little time—part 14.

My son started keeping a reading list in third grade, so I did too. This is the 14th year we’ve done this.

2020 was such a weird year for everything, including reading. I’m usually a very avid reader, but once the pandemic hit and everything shut down I really couldn’t concentrate on books for the first few months. I felt like I was reading the same line over and over again. It made me so sad that on top of everything else, losing one of my favorite leisure activities was heartbreaking—especially when it was one of the few things we were still able to do. I’m not really sure when I started being able to read again, but when it kicked back in I had more time to read than probably ever before. Thank goodness. Traveling with my favorite authors was the only way I could escape this year.

My favorite books of 2020 were Trust Exercise by Susan Choi, Writers & Lovers by Lily King, Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel, All Adults Here by Emma Straub, Olive Again by Elizabeth Strout, and The Guest List by Lucy Foley. I’d love to hear what else people loved.

Here’s the 2020 list.

The Female Persuasion Meg Wolitzer Country Danielle Steel Trust Exercise Susan Choi The Liar Nora Roberts Every Day David Levithan Beyond Ever After Catherine A. Weissenberg & Jocelyn Montanaro Ask Again, Yes Mary Beth Keane Manhattan Beach Jennifer Egan My Reading Life Pat Conroy The Whisper Network Chandler Baker Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be

Your Own Person Shonda Rimes Saint Anything Sarah Dessen My Ex-Life Stephen McCauley Skeletons at the Feast Chris Bohjalian Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid The Proposal Jasmine Guillory Delicate Edible Birds Lauren Groff First Star I See Tonight Susan Elizabeth Phillips Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Food Whore: A Novel of Dining and Deceit Jessica Tom Come Sundown Nora Roberts Lost and Wanted Nell Freudenberger Home Front Kristin Hannah Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens How Hard Can it Be Alison Pearson Sophia of Silcon Valley Anna Yen Three Women Lisa Taddeo The Broom of the System David Foster Wallace The Last Black Unicorn Tiffany Haddish The Dinner List Rebecca Searle The Perfectionists Sara Shepherd Stranger in Paradise Eileen Goudge Writers & Lovers Lily King Station Eleven Emily St. John Mandel Up and In Deborah Disney Yes, And (The One) Kristi Coulter Second Glance Jodi Picoult All Adults Here Emma Straub Secrets of Eden Chris Bojhalian Sisters First Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Small Great Things Jodi Picoult The Guest List Lucy Foley Oona Out of Order Margarita Montimore Under Currents Nora Roberts The Bride Test Helen Hoang Big Summer Jennifer Weiner Celestial Bodies Jokha Alharthi Stars of Fortune Nora Roberts The Assistants Camille Perri Bay of Sighs Nora Roberts Island of Glass Nora Roberts Good & Mad Rebecca Traister Saving Grace Jane Green Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb This is Happiness Niall Williams House Rules Jodi Picoult Fame Adjacent Sarah Skilton The Book With No Pictures BJ Novak Wildflower Drew Barrymore Vinegar Girl Anne Tyler The Floating Feldmans Elyssa Friedland Cleo McDougal Regrets Nothing Allison Winn Scotch I Almost Forgot About You Terry McMillan Modern Romance Aziz Ansari If You Were Here Jen Lancaster Followers Megan Angelo The Vanishing Half Britt Bennett Nothing Like I Imagined Mindy Kaling The Plus One Sarah Archer The Complete Persepolis Marjane Satrapi The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett Annie Lyons The Girl He Used to Know Tracey Garvis Graves The Bookish Life of Nina Hill Abbi Waxman An Anonymous Girl Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen The Identicals Elin Hilderbrand American Dirt Jeanine Cummins How to Walk Away Katherine Center The Undoing Project Michael Lewis The Honey Don’t List Christina Lauren Island Visions Pedal Born Pictures The Wedding Party Jasmine Guillory The Editor Steven Rowley Bridal Boot Camp Meg Cabot Half-Truths and Semi-Miracles Anne Tyler