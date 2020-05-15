Sip Trip: Leavenworth, Washington

A Slice of Germany in the Pacific Northwest

The charming Bavarian village of Leavenworth (leavenworth.org) is an exciting hub for enjoying culinary experiences, art and adventure. The wine is as wow-worthy as the region itself, with more than 25 wineries and tasting rooms pouring award-winning wines and ciders. Just two hours east of Seattle, Leavenworth is an ideal destination to uncork two days full of fun activities.

DAY 1

9 a.m. Wake up in the beautiful Bavarian Lodge, which offers all of the amenities of a sumptuous city hotel with the character of a small country inn. The Turret suites have exceptional views of the downtown village and mountains. bavarianlodge.com

10 a.m. After a well-rounded breakfast (included at your hotel), grab your gear and head to the Ski Hill trails, which are perfect for biking and hiking. Take a deep breath and treat your lungs to the wonderfully clean fresh mountain air. After a good workout, reward yourself with a cold beer on the deck of the historic Ski Hill Lodge, one of the last facilities built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1936. The views and vibe are well worth it. skileavenworth.com

1 p.m. Grab a bite in town at Pavz Cafe Bistro; with their handmade crepes (both sweet and savory) it is the perfect spot. Smile at the colorful alpine style buildings while you stroll and visit unique shops. The Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum is worth a stop — they have the largest collection of nutcrackers in the U.S. pavzcafebistro.com | nutcrackermuseum.com

3 p.m. There are over two dozen tasting rooms in and around town, with lots of opportunities to try out local favorites, like a glass of refreshing White Riesling at Icicle Ridge Winery, WooHoo Winery tasting room’s Berry Sangria, or the Montage Red Blend at Eagle Creek Winery’s tasting room in town, d’Vinery. icicleridgewinery.com | woohoowinery.com | eaglecreekwinery.com

7 p.m. Sit outside at Blewett Brewing Company and enjoy one of their small-batch craft beers on tap and handcrafted artisan pizzas like Sister Kathy (with braised crimini mushrooms) or the zesty barbecued Sweet Daddy. blewettbrew.com

9 p.m. End a positively great day with some live music and dancing at Bushel and Bee Taproom, featuring a rotating lineup of 12 ciders and 12 beers on tap, or the family-friendly Leavenworth Cider House, which, in addition to great local and regional ciders, offers cidermaker dinners and cider education courses. bushelandbee.com | leavenworthcider.com

DAY 2

9 a.m. Brighten your morning with a trip to the Tumwater Bakery & Pizza, and fuel up for the day with their avocado toast on freshly baked artisan bread or a variety of their pastries, like the jam scones, pumpkin cream cheese muffins and almond croissants made fresh daily. tumwaterbakery.com

10 a.m. Time to hit the river. The Wenatchee River runs right through town and boasts some of the best river rafting in the Pacific Northwest, so book a trip with a local company and get into some foam-eating fun!

6 p.m. You’ll be looking for some good food after a day on the water, and the folks at Yodelin Broth Company have got you covered. Their bone broth soups, healthy power salads and gourmet burgers taste even better on their outdoor patio overlooking the beautiful Enchantments. yodelinrestaurantgroup.com

8 p.m. Take in a play at the Leavenworth Summer Theater. Their signature show, “The Sound of Music,” is outdoors, in the mountains and under the stars. The hills are truly alive! leavenworthsummertheater.org

10 p.m. Before you retire for the night, stop by the charming Pika Provisions cocktail bar for a nightcap. pikaprovisions.com

Keep an eye on the calendar for even more special happenings. There’s something to celebrate in downtown Leavenworth all year long. leavenworth.org/calendar

Originally published in the spring/summer 2020 issue of Touring & Tasting. Click here to read this story and more! TT-SP20.digital