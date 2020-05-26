Stay at Home and Garden

INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DESIGN EDITION WHEN HOME MEANS MORE THAN EVER
Welcome to the Santa Barbara Independent’s annual Home and Garden special issue.
With all due respect to the very serious health and economic issues facing us right now, finding the joy and beauty in everyday life is also so important —maybe now more than ever, when our worlds have become so much more insular.
As Alice Walker wrote, “Whenever you are creating beauty around you, you are restoring your own soul.”
We hope you’ll find some restoration and inspiration in these pages. From practical stories about solar panels and ADUs to garden advice from experts and creative musings from some of our town’s top architects and designers, there’s a whole lot here to help light your creative spark or just inspire you to dream about a new project.
Enjoy!
Santa Barbara’s Master Gardeners Keep Calm and Garden On
Authors Isa Bird Hendry Eaton and Jennifer Blaise Kramer Discuss Small Garden Style
Premier Party Planner’s Home Entertaining Tips
Dishing With Merryl Brown, Event Designer Extraordinaire
CEC Makes Sun Power Easy and More Affordable
Allen Construction’s Ryan Cullinen Discusses Granny-Flat Rules
Landscape Architect and TV Host Billy Goodnick
Creative Inspiration for Home Improvements
Where Santa Barbara’s Pros Go to Find Their Muse
A Monthly Guide to Mastering Your Garden
UC Master Gardener Program Suggests What to Plant and When in Santa Barbara
This special section of the Santa Barbara Independent (May 14-21, 2020) contained the following stories. Click on each one to read it, or view the entire section here, with additional web exclusive content here.