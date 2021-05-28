Home and Garden: Special Issue

HAPPY HOMES & GLORIOUS GARDENS
Architects, Antiquers, Nursery Pros, Chefs, and More Celebrate Indoors & Out in 2021
From private homes with public impact to public gardens offering private inspiration, our annual Home & Garden special issue for2021 celebrates the many design and decorating options for residential life in Santa Barbara. We hope you find something that works in your living situation, whether that’s a small tree to plant on your patio or a complete remodel of your mansion.
Here is the whole package of stories:
Tips From a Veteran Vintage Shopper
Exploring the Ambriz Kingdom of Plants
Confined to Quarters, Not to Canvas
Public Gardens for Private Inspiration
Seasons Star in Lush Life Cookbook
Bringing Brass Ring to Home Decor
Originally published in the Santa Barbara Independent on May 20, 2021. To see the story as it originally appeared, click here.