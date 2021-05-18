Gratui-Tees

Looking for a way to support Santa Barbara bars and restaurants, Beau Lawrence, owner of Ace Rivington (acerivington.com) clothing store, created the SB Monster Tour Tee, a

100 percent–cotton t-shirt with an illustration of a monster printed on the front and a list of the date-night hot spots in the city that Lawrence and his wife Yasmin have enjoyed on the back. For each t-shirt sold, Lawrence will donate $10 to what he considers a tip-sharing pool that will be divided among the establishments on the list.

“The idea is that the monster is waking up as things are opening up, and it’s time to have some fun and come alive again,” says Lawrence. “It’s also about wanting to come up with a creative way of supporting local bars and restaurants.”

Recognizing longtime favorites, such as The Andersen’s Danish Bakery & Restaurant and Harry’s Plaza Cafe, as well as newer venues, like Venus in Furs bar and bottle shop and Yona Redz taqueria, the tees are available at the Ace Rivington website and store in Santa Barbara’s historic La Arcada Plaza.

Click here to see this story as it originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of 805 Living Magazine.