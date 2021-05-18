Fine Fashion Pops Up in Montecito

High fashion resort wear hits the beach in Montecito this summer with the debut of the Dior brand’s first pop-up in the U.S., Dioriviera (dior.com/en_us/womens-fashion/dioriviera), featuring a capsule collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri at Rosewood Miramar Beach (rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito) resort.

Plays on the fashion company’s signature patterns—from toile de Jouy to the Dior oblique motif—embellish the line of women’s ready-to-wear garments, leather goods, shoes, and accessories in punchy chartreuse and raspberry, says resort manager Rick Fidel. “A parasol, a hammock, beach games, and fans,” are also available, he says, “alongside a series of decorative objects, stationery, cushions, and placemats.”

The pop-up runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. “We are thrilled to partner with a like-minded and esteemed brand to bring this special experience to Montecito this summer,” says Fidel.

