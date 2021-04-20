Cabin Chic

Building on the success of Yarfa, the Joshua Tree rental-cabin company’s owners started Campover (campover.com), an online home goods business inspired by the cabins.

Now they have opened a brick-and-mortar store in Los Alamos to showcase their wares.

“We’re drawn to simple, well-designed,

and functional products,” says co-owner Lindsey Woitunski. “We also carry a selection of home goods inspired by the local vibe of Los Alamos.”

Among the offerings are an assortment of linens,

Hasami ceramics, locally made pottery and

cutting boards, and vintage finds.

