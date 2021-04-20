Pillow Power: Montecito’s Indian Pink Pillows

Few decorative updates are as easy to pull off as simply adding some stylish throw pillows to a space. Lending a pop of color and rich texture, they draw interest to sofas,
beds, windowseats, and chairs while providing extra comfort.
Montecito-based Indian Pink
Pillows (indianpinkpillows.com/pillows) introduce an exotic vibe.
The vibrant, one-of-a-kind pillows
and bolsters come in assorted sizes
and incorporate vintage textiles from
around the world.
“I am passionate about vintage
textiles,” says Tamara Cajuste, who
co-owns the business with her husband
JP. “The texture, the story, the wear,
the quality—it all just sings to me.”
Pillows “can make or break a
room,” Cajuste says. “I like to anchor
the sofa with larger neutral pillows,
then add a smaller pillow with pattern
or color. I also like to use color or
pattern on a side chair to make it
complete. But I don’t overdo it. There
needs to be a nice balance.”
Click here to see this story as it originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of 805 Living Magazine.