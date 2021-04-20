Pillow Power: Montecito’s Indian Pink Pillows

Few decorative updates are as easy to pull off as simply adding some stylish throw pillows to a space. Lending a pop of color and rich texture, they draw interest to sofas,

beds, windowseats, and chairs while providing extra comfort.

Montecito-based Indian Pink

Pillows (indianpinkpillows.com/pillows) introduce an exotic vibe.

The vibrant, one-of-a-kind pillows

and bolsters come in assorted sizes

and incorporate vintage textiles from

around the world.

“I am passionate about vintage

textiles,” says Tamara Cajuste, who

co-owns the business with her husband

JP. “The texture, the story, the wear,

the quality—it all just sings to me.”

Pillows “can make or break a

room,” Cajuste says. “I like to anchor

the sofa with larger neutral pillows,

then add a smaller pillow with pattern

or color. I also like to use color or

pattern on a side chair to make it

complete. But I don’t overdo it. There

needs to be a nice balance.”

