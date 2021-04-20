Pillow Power: Montecito’s Indian Pink Pillows

Pillow Power originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of 805 Living Magazine.

Few decorative updates are as easy to pull off as simply adding some stylish throw pillows to a space. Lending a pop of color and rich texture, they draw interest to sofas,
beds, windowseats, and chairs while providing extra comfort.

Montecito-based Indian Pink
Pillows (indianpinkpillows.com/pillows) introduce an exotic vibe.

The vibrant, one-of-a-kind pillows
and bolsters come in assorted sizes
and incorporate vintage textiles from
around the world.

“I am passionate about vintage
textiles,” says Tamara Cajuste, who
co-owns the business with her husband
JP. “The texture, the story, the wear,
the quality—it all just sings to me.”
Pillows “can make or break a
room,” Cajuste says. “I like to anchor
the sofa with larger neutral pillows,
then add a smaller pillow with pattern
or color. I also like to use color or
pattern on a side chair to make it
complete. But I don’t overdo it. There
needs to be a nice balance.”

