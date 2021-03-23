In an astounding demonstration of generosity, local

restaurants stepped up to the plate for the fifth annual 805 Living Dishing It Out for Charity challenge in 2020, presented by Montecito Bank & Trust. Despite the pandemic’s

catastrophic impact on their industry, 23 restaurants participated in November and December by donating $2 per

designated dish to the charity of their choosing. Although, slightly fewer eateries participated than in 2019, those who did raised $17,182 for their charities — very nearly as much as 2019’s 27 participants, whose donations totaled $17,303. Special thanks to these community-minded eateries of 2020, who continued to give to others at a time when restaurants needed support more than ever:

BELL’S (bellsrestaurant.com), Los Alamos, for No Kid Hungry

BELMOND EL ENCANTO (belmond.com), Santa Barbara, for the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade

BIBI JI (bibijisb.com), Santa Barbara, for La Casa de la Raza

CELLO RISTORANTE & BAR (allegrettoresort.com), Paso Robles, for Bailliage de Central Coast Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs

CHULO’S CAFE & CANTINA (chuloscafecantina.com), Templeton, for R.A.C.E.

Matters SLO

FINNEY’S CRAFTHOUSE & KITCHEN (finneyscrafthouse.com), Westlake Village, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo, for Support for the Kids

GOAT TREE AT HOTEL CALIFORNIAN (goattreecafe.com), Santa Barbara, for

Dream Foundation

HELENA AVENUE BAKERY (helenaavenuebakery.com), Santa Barbara, for Know Your Rights Camp

THE LARK (thelarksb.com), Santa Barbara, for Know Your Rights Camp

LIDO RESTAURANT & LOUNGE (thedolphinbay.com), Pismo Beach, for the Ocean Conservancy

LITTLE CALF CREAMERY & CAFE (littlecalfcreamery.com), Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, for Special Olympics Ventura

LOQUITA (loquitasb.com), Santa Barbara, for Know Your Rights Camp

LOS AGAVES RESTAURANT (los-agaves.com), Westlake Village, Oxnard, Goleta, and Santa Barbara, for the Santa Barbara Zoo

LUCKY PENNY (luckypennysb.com), Santa Barbara, for Know Your Rights Camp

MILK & HONEY TAPAS (milknhoneytapas.com), Santa Barbara, for Organic Soup Kitchen

OKU RESTAURANT (okusantabarbara.com), Santa Barbara, for CADA (Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse)

OLIO PIZZERIA (oliopizzeria.com), Santa Barbara, for Teddy Bear

Cancer Foundation

OPAL RESTAURANT & BAR (opalrestaurantandbar.com), Santa Barbara, for the Arthritis Foundation

PICO RESTAURANT (losalamosgeneralstore.com), Los Alamos, for Save the

Waves Coalition

SANTO MEZCAL (santomezcalsb.com), Santa Barbara, for the Santa Barbara Zoo

THE BISTRO AT VINA ROBLES VINEYARD & WINERY (vinarobles.com/visit/bistro), Paso Robles, for SLO Food Bank

WATER’S EDGE RESTAURANT & BAR (watersedgeventura.com), Ventura, for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties

WOOD RANCH (woodranch.com), Agoura Hills, Moorpark, Camarillo, and Ventura, for the Happy Trails Children’s Foundation.

Click here to see this story as it originally appeared in the March 2021 issue of 805 Living Magazine.