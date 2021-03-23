In an astounding demonstration of generosity, local
restaurants stepped up to the plate for the fifth annual 805 Living Dishing It Out for Charity challenge in 2020, presented by Montecito Bank & Trust. Despite the pandemic’s
catastrophic impact on their industry, 23 restaurants participated in November and December by donating $2 per
designated dish to the charity of their choosing. Although, slightly fewer eateries participated than in 2019, those who did raised $17,182 for their charities — very nearly as much as 2019’s 27 participants, whose donations totaled $17,303. Special thanks to these community-minded eateries of 2020, who continued to give to others at a time when restaurants needed support more than ever:
BELL’S (bellsrestaurant.com), Los Alamos, for No Kid Hungry
BELMOND EL ENCANTO (belmond.com), Santa Barbara, for the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade
BIBI JI (bibijisb.com), Santa Barbara, for La Casa de la Raza
CELLO RISTORANTE & BAR (allegrettoresort.com), Paso Robles, for Bailliage de Central Coast Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs
CHULO’S CAFE & CANTINA (chuloscafecantina.com), Templeton, for R.A.C.E.
Matters SLO
FINNEY’S CRAFTHOUSE & KITCHEN (finneyscrafthouse.com), Westlake Village, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo, for Support for the Kids
GOAT TREE AT HOTEL CALIFORNIAN (goattreecafe.com), Santa Barbara, for
Dream Foundation
HELENA AVENUE BAKERY (helenaavenuebakery.com), Santa Barbara, for Know Your Rights Camp
THE LARK (thelarksb.com), Santa Barbara, for Know Your Rights Camp
LIDO RESTAURANT & LOUNGE (thedolphinbay.com), Pismo Beach, for the Ocean Conservancy
LITTLE CALF CREAMERY & CAFE (littlecalfcreamery.com), Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, for Special Olympics Ventura
LOQUITA (loquitasb.com), Santa Barbara, for Know Your Rights Camp
LOS AGAVES RESTAURANT (los-agaves.com), Westlake Village, Oxnard, Goleta, and Santa Barbara, for the Santa Barbara Zoo
LUCKY PENNY (luckypennysb.com), Santa Barbara, for Know Your Rights Camp
MILK & HONEY TAPAS (milknhoneytapas.com), Santa Barbara, for Organic Soup Kitchen
OKU RESTAURANT (okusantabarbara.com), Santa Barbara, for CADA (Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse)
OLIO PIZZERIA (oliopizzeria.com), Santa Barbara, for Teddy Bear
Cancer Foundation
OPAL RESTAURANT & BAR (opalrestaurantandbar.com), Santa Barbara, for the Arthritis Foundation
PICO RESTAURANT (losalamosgeneralstore.com), Los Alamos, for Save the
Waves Coalition
SANTO MEZCAL (santomezcalsb.com), Santa Barbara, for the Santa Barbara Zoo
THE BISTRO AT VINA ROBLES VINEYARD & WINERY (vinarobles.com/visit/bistro), Paso Robles, for SLO Food Bank
WATER’S EDGE RESTAURANT & BAR (watersedgeventura.com), Ventura, for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties
WOOD RANCH (woodranch.com), Agoura Hills, Moorpark, Camarillo, and Ventura, for the Happy Trails Children’s Foundation.
