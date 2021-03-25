Striving for Mōr

When Santa Barbara resident Tommy Chang was laid off from his job as a marketing project manager due to the pandemic, he began

experimenting with the traditional Korean rice cakes and mochi

that he had enjoyed as a child. He tweaked the recipes to develop

his own creations, Chang says, and his mom really liked his mochi

doughnuts. That was when he knew he was ready to go public.

“She’s a pretty picky eater,” Chang says, “so when she said,

‘Hey why don’t you sell these?’—well, for an Asian mom to say to

her oldest son, ‘you should make doughnuts’ is a big confidence

builder.”

Chang launched Mōr Doughnuts (mordoughnuts.com) last fall and now offers rotating weekly flavors like Matcha Berry Cheesecake, Black Sesame, and mango Tajín.

Chang hopes to open a storefront eventually, but for now, he sells his four-flavor boxed set for $12 online Friday through Saturday. Preorders can be placed starting each Thursday at noon for pickup at Jang’s Karate Center, his father’s business in downtown Santa Barbara.

