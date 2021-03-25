Ecosmarts: Dressing for the Great Outdoors

With time on her hands during the

pandemic stay-at-home orders, 12-year-old Santa Barbara tween Reese Large

launched Real Life (wearreallife.com), a

clothing company devoted to spotlighting

nonprofit groups that support activities

she cares about.

“When choosing nonprofits, I thought about things that I missed doing during the coronavirus pandemic,” says Large. “A lot of that had to do with outdoor activities.”

Her line of sustainable, sweatshop-free hoodies, sweatshirts, and tees supports outdoor-oriented organizations such as the National Park Foundation; the American Eagle Foundation, which protects various birds of prey; and Project Aware, which is dedicated to shark conservation and the elimination of marine litter.

Click here to see this story as it originally appeared in the March 2021 issue of 805 Living Magazine.