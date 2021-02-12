A Tip of the Hat

Launching a retail business during a global pandemic is surely an act of faith, which fits right in with Desert Rose Hat Co. (desertrosehats.com) owner Marlene Taylor’s mission to

make “quality goods for a higher purpose.” The cozy space in downtown Santa Barbara’s

historic La Arcada Plaza is tailor-made for her handcrafted hats—which are inspired by her father’s western wear and her own bohemian style and made using century old techniques—and her curated collection of clothes and accessories.

As for the higher purpose: 5 percent of hat sales benefit two Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations, Domestic Violence Solutions and CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation).

“It was important to me that this brand be more than just a brand,” says Taylor. “My

hope for this company is to create ripples of change in my own community.”

