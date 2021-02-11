Latte on the Spot

Instant superlattes—chai, matcha, golden turmeric, and coffee flavors combined with adaptogens, probiotics, and plant-based milk—are now available to make at home thanks to Clevr Blends (clevrblends.com), a Santa Barbara–based business that started as a pop-up latte bar.

“The transition to making a DIY product really happened once we realized that, despite

our drinks making people feel amazing, they were difficult for most folks to recreate in their

daily lives,” says CEO Hannah Mendoza. “At that point, we knew we needed a more accessible way to bring the plant magic into people’s homes.”

Clevr Blends are available online and the company donates one percent of revenues to organizations that further food justice. “As a food brand with a mission to help people feel better through easy, accessible wellness products rooted in ethics and sustainability, it is extremely important to us that we ensure we apply the same values close to home,” says Mendoza.

