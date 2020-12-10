Climb on a Clydesdale

If you’ve ever dreamed of riding one of the majestic and mighty horses made famous in the Budweiser commercials, now’s your chance. Tour the family-owned Covell Ranch

(covellsclydesdaleranch.com) in the charming coastal community of Cambria on the back

of one of the gentle Scottish draught horses known as Clydesdales.

“We’ve been breeding Clydesdales for over 40 years,” says Tara Covell. Her father, horse

breeder Ralph Covell, owns the 2,000 acre ranch and offers tours and trail rides through

the property, where stands of Monterey Pines grow along rolling hills with ocean views.

Click here to see this story as it originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of 805 Living Magazine.