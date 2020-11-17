A Cup of Appreciation

Santa Barbara-based Vega Coffee (vegacoffee.com) is all about connecting people. Working with craft roasteries in Nicaragua and Colombia, cofounders Rob Terenzi, Noushin Ketabi, and Will DeLuca developed a network of seed-to-cup coffee professionals

for their import business, which focused primarily on home deliveries and college customers until the pandemic hit.

When colleges closed due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, the three partners developed the Coffee for Community Heroes Program to offer customers the option to send specially

priced coffee care packages to first responders, healthcare workers, grocery store teams,

mail carriers, and others to whom they wish to express gratitude. “Orders are going to hospitals, fire departments, nursing homes, to all of the everyday heroes who are keeping our communities safe and strong,” says Terenzi.

Employers are even getting in on the act by fueling their work-from-home teams with

special coffee deliveries. 805 Living readers who’d like to try a cup of community for themselves can use the code 805LIVING to receive 20 percent off all Vega Coffee

website purchases.

