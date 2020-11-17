Flight Paths

November is a great month to venture outside and get to know some of the local feathered flock. “You don’t need to be an expert birdwatcher to join our walks,” says Conejo Valley Audubon Society (wp.conejovalleyaudubon.org) vice president Richard Armerding, who leads monthly Beginner Bird Walks at Rancho Sierra Vista/Satwiwa. Join him on November 11 to see many of the oak-woodland birds that are common in the Conejo Valley area. You may see a white-crowned sparrow—they migrate from Canada and Alaska this time of year—as well as Western meadowlarks,” Armerding says.

Also on the Audubon calendar is an Arroyo Simi Field Trip on November 14. This area of Simi Valley is home to an assortment of shorebirds, ducks, herons, and gulls. At all events, “We are happy to help people get started and give them tips and pointers,” says Armerding. Because of physical distancing, he notes, his groups are currently limited to 15 people, so reservations are required. “We’re a very welcoming group. We are always excited to see people who are getting newly into the hobby of birding,” he says.

Visit wp.conejovalleyaudubon.org/activities/field-trips for information on how to contact field trip leaders to sign up for these and other activities.

