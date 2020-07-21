Color Them Lattes

The colorful Moon Mylk Lattes at Hook & Press Donuts (hookandpressdonuts. com) in downtown Santa Barbara are more than just a pretty pour.

“We wanted to offer more than just coffee and doughnuts at Hook & Press, and a line of plant-based, adaptogenic [containing ingredients believed to help the body resist stress] drinks that are healthy, delicious, and colorful was the perfect answer,” says owner John Burnett.

Available hot or iced (perfect for summer), the blends are made with almond, coconut, or oat milk, and their colors come straight from the all natural ingredients.

Flavors include Rose Mylk Latte with rose, almond, and subtle beet notes that go perfectly with fruity doughnuts; Yerba Mate Latte, featuring a slightly grassy taste with a hint of cacao that pairs well with chocolate doughnuts; Matcha Latte, infused with green tea and citrus flavors; and Golden Mylk Latte, a mingling of warm spices that marries well with the cinnamon crumb browned-butter doughnut.

This story was originally published in the summer 2020 issue of 805 Living. Click here to read it as it appeared in print.