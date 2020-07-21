Mindful Millinery

Lovely, handcrafted works of art, the bespoke hats of Ojai-based Ninakuru (ninakuru.com) are also environmentally friendly.

“Felt hats are ethically sourced and hand shaped,” says founder and designer Jennifer Moray (left). “I source beautiful materials from around the world, such as vintage grosgrain and brocade ribbons, leather, turquoise, and other finishes, ensuring each hat is one-of-a-kind.”

Made of sustainable toquilla straw from Ecuadorean rainforests, the company’s authentic Panama hats are handwoven by master artisans in Ecuador before final touches are added in Ojai.

“The art of weaving an authentic Panama hat is such a cherished skill and so worthy of appreciation,” Moray says, “that in 2012 the handweaving of Panama hats was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

I’m honored and humbled to be able to create sustainably made products and do my part to preserve a precious cultural tradition.”

This story was originally published in the summer 2020 issue of 805 Living. Click here to read it as it appeared in print.