Sip Trip: Rogue Valley

A Global Wine Destination With Bucolic Charm

The natural beauty of Southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley wine country and its four wine trails — Upper Rogue, Bear Creek, Applegate and Jacksonville — are just a part of what makes this area a top global wine destination.

DAY 1: ASHLAND

9 a.m. Begin your morning at Ashland’s Lithia Springs Resort (7), where you can immerse yourself in four acres of lush, English-inspired gardens. Relax with a natural mineral water soak in the privacy of your bungalow, followed by a delicious hot breakfast buffet. lithiaspringsresort.com

11 a.m. Explore the hills along the back roads of the Bear Creek Wine Trail. Set on 40 beautiful acres, with views of nearby Grizzly Peak and Mount Ashland, Grizzly Peak Winery is a haven from the busy world. The tasting room showcases 12–15 distinct wines. grizzlypeakwinery.com

Weisinger Family Winery (6) is committed to producing limited-production wines created exclusively from local vineyards. Sip the signature Gewürztraminer (along with other varietals), which John Weisinger first planted with the help of his three young children in 1978. weisingers.com

2:30 p.m. A cultivated tasting under the oak tree at Irvine & Roberts Vineyards (3) (5) is a lovely way to relax and have a knowledgeable wine ambassador craft an intimate tasting experience, paired with artisanal cheeses and house-made delicacies. irvinerobertsvineyards.com

4 p.m. Take a stroll in downtown Ashland. Right off the plaza is Lithia Park, which celebrated its centennial anniversary in 2019. This charming gem was designed by John McClaren, who also designed San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

6 p.m. You’re in for a treat at Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine, an authentic farm-to-table experience that celebrates Oregon’s bounty with dishes that excite and surprise with freshness and flavors. Located in downtown’s Ashland Springs Hotel, it also has a second location at Inn at the Commons in Medford. larksashland.com

7 p.m. Grab a drink at the Wine Garden at Lithia Springs Resort, which features an excellent selection of Southern Oregon wines, particularly those from the Applegate Valley.

8 p.m. The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is a must-see. This legendary company has been entertaining theatergoers since 1935, and offers up to 11 different shows each year — both Shakespeare and a mix of classics, musicals and world premieres — from March through October. osfashland.org

DAY 2: MEDFORD/APPLEGATE

10 a.m. Just 15 minutes north of Ashland is Medford, the heart of the Rogue Valley, with easy access to Interstate 5 and Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport. Home of the world-famous Harry & David Country Village, it offers entertaining and educational tours daily. Start your day in downtown Medford and experience farm-to-fork culinary culture with breakfast at Over Easy or brunch at the popular Downtown Market. downtownmarketco.com | overeasysouthernoregon.com

Medford is home to more than half a dozen wineries, including 2Hawk Vineyard & Winery (1), whose tasting room pays tribute to the grand agricultural buildings of yesteryear, exuding rustic charm on the site of the original farmhouse dating back to the 1950s. Also in Medford is DANCIN Vineyards (2), a culinary and viticulture destination of beauty, taste, style, authentic hospitality and award-winning Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. This estate winery has seven unique seating areas to enjoy while you drink and dine. 2hawk.wine | dancin.com

Next, it’s on to the Jacksonville Wine Trail to taste the small lot wines of Quady North, where the focus is on vineyard-select Viognier, Cabernet Franc and Syrah wines that are expressions of the climate, soils and people who farm them. quadynorth.com

Don’t miss Rellik Winery’s newly remodeled tasting room in Jacksonville. Sip a glass of their Three-Eyed Raven Red Blend and enjoy a scenic view of the pond as well as the 15 adorable alpacas and the llama that reside on the property! rellikwinery.com

12:30 p.m. Make your way to the Applegate Wine Trail, where forested hillsides surround a valley that is fertile and temperate, hosting numerous fields of fragrant lavender, alongside 19 unique wineries producing a diverse array of high-quality wines. A working ranch since 1858, Plaisance Ranch’s unique tasting room is located in the milk refrigeration room of the former dairy barn. Plaisance is French for “pleasure” and it’s indeed a delight to taste their wines in this warm and cozy atmosphere. plaisanceranch.com

2:30 p.m. Wisconsin isn’t the only “cheesehead” state. Rogue River Blue cheese, made by Rogue Creamery, was named the best cheese in the world at the 2019 World Cheese Awards in Italy. Stop by the Central Point Artisan Corridor to see the cheese production room and factory and try the solar-powered grilled cheese sandwiches, as well as plenty of artisan cheese, chocolate and charcuterie samples. roguecreamery.com

3:30 p.m. On your way to see the amazing Crater Lake National Park (4), meander through the Upper Rogue Wine Trails to enjoy the unique experience of four different wineries, four different families, and four different interpretations of the grape along with beautiful countryside. upperroguewinetrail.com

7:30 p.m. Now that you’ve worked up an appetite, get a taste of Old Town Oregon history at Porters in downtown Medford, a classic American dining experience in a historic 1910 landmark train depot. porterstrainstation.com

During the summer months, the Britt Music & Art Festival is another great addition to the cultural calendar. This naturally formed amphitheater, surrounded by majestic trees on a beautiful hillside estate, sets the stage for world-class artists in classical music, jazz, blues, folk, bluegrass, world, pop and country music. brittfest.org

10:30 p.m. Feeling thirsty after the show? Common Block Brewery is a convivial, family-friendly taproom that serves 30+ beers, wines and ciders on tap, as well as a full menu of casual brew pub fare. commonblockbrewing.com

Rest your weary bones at Inn at the Commons. This reimagined 1960s motor inn is conveniently located in downtown Medford’s vibrant corridor, with numerous shops, cafes, restaurants and theatres within a short walk. innatthecommons.com

With so much to taste, sip and do, there’s plenty more if you decide to stay another night to explore more of Southern Oregon’s hospitality that makes the Rogue Valley a unique wine destination.

For additional resources, visit travelmedford.org, travelashland.com and southernoregon.org.

