Sip Trip: Livermore, California

Uncork Livermore Valley’s Many Delights

Renowned hospitality and easy access make the charming Livermore Valley an idyllic destination to savor California’s great wines and natural beauty. Situated on the sunny side of the San Francisco Bay, this welcoming wine region of 50+ wineries has a colorful history that began with Spanish missionaries in the 1760s.

11 a.m. Hop aboard the iconic Livermore Wine Trolley and leave the driving to them for a unique experience and fun day of wine tasting adventures while traveling through the beautiful Livermore Valley Wine Country! Choose the “Taste of Livermore” wine tour or Private Charter available year round. livermorewinetrolley.com

11:30 a.m. Your first stop is Big White House, specializing in handcrafted, small-lot wines, featuring beautifully designed portrait labels by artist Laura Marion — sister of winemaker John Evan Marion — whose original oil paintings are found throughout the tasting room. bigwhitehouse.com

12:30 p.m. McGrail Vineyards and Winery is the next destination where you’ll taste award-winning wines. The tasting room has a covered patio, overlooking the estate vineyard, with panoramic views of Mount Diablo. The lawn is a favorite spot for picnics, bocce ball, summer concerts and yoga classes. mcgrailvineyards.com

1:30 p.m. Now that you’ve worked up an appetite, enjoy Mediterranean-inspired cuisine at Garré Cafe, located on the beautiful Garré Vineyard & Winery property, surrounded by vines, rose gardens and the chef ’s herb and vegetable garden. garrewinery.com

3 p.m. Believing that great wine brings people together, father-daughter duo Alexandra and Ken Henkelman have brought their dream to life with Omega Road Winery, which welcomes guests to an intimate tasting room experience featuring unique wines that are only available on-site. omegaroadwinery.com

4 p.m. Part of a historic Victorian property, Retzlaff Vineyards and Estate Winery offers organically certified wines (no pesticides, no herbicides, no fertilizers, non-GMO) in a spectacular location nestled among ancient pepper trees and sprawling vineyards. retzlaffvineyards.com

5 p.m. Check-in at Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort and Spa, a luxury log-cabin-style resort with a rose garden and spa. Rest up by the pool before a night out. purpleorchid.com

6 p.m. Stroll through picturesque downtown and its charming mix of shops and restaurants set within historic architecture. Then enjoy a warm American dining experience at Zephyr Grill & Bar, where Executive Chef Jesus Martinez has been feeding eager diners since 2004. If you still feel like tasting wines, Zephyr offers an array of flights, from Worldly Whites and Tiny Bubbles to the Finest Reds. zephyrgrill.com

The Next Day

9 a.m. Start your day with a delicious hot breakfast at the Purple Orchid’s community table. In the mood for more Livermore Valley adventures? Compare notes with your neighbors on more vineyards and attractions to explore.

Originally published in the spring/summer 2020 issue of Touring & Tasting. Click here to read this story and more! TT-SP20.digital