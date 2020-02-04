Pretty Persian Pastries

For something sweet and special to share with loved ones this Valentine’s Day, check out Simi Valley–based ZoZo Baking Studio (zozobaking.com), where owner and pastry chef Fariba Nafissi brings international flavors to the 805. The heart-shaped kolompeh is a “traditional pastry that has no added sugar, and it’s naturally sweetened by dates,” says Nafissi. “Guided by an international palate, I use traditional Persian baking techniques to create interesting flavors.”

Each pastry is pressed with a handmade walnut-wood stamp, then carefully crimped. Her kolompeh comes in a strawberry-pistachio flavor, blueberry-almond, and the original, saffron-infused date. All of Nafissi’s treats can be purchased directly from the bakery or ordered online to be shipped. She also offers recipes and baking classes.

This story was originally published in the Winter 2020 issue of 805 Living Magazine. Click here to read the story as it appeared in 805 Living. 805 Living Pulse Winter 2020