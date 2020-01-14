The Books of 2019

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

So many books, so little time—part 13.

My son started keeping a reading list in third grade, so I did too. This is the 13th year we’ve done this.

My favorite books of 2019 were probably Save Me the Plums, An American Marriage, Daisy Jones and the Six (with a bonus that the author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, was super entertaining at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference in June), Normal People and Conversations with Friends (Sally Rooney is one of my new favorite authors).

Anyway, I’d love to hear about other people’s favorite books this year.

The Precious One Marisa De Los Santos
This Beautiful Life Helen Schulman
Holly Freakin’ Hughes Kelsey Kingsley
Outliers Malcolm Gladwell
Jane of Austen Hilary Manton Lodge
The Not So Perfect Plan to Save Friendship House Lilly Bartlett
The Rogue Lawyer John Grisham
An American Marriage Tayari Jones
I Heart My Little A-Holes Karen Alpert
I’ll Be Your Blue Sky Marisa De Los Santos
See Me Nicholas Sparks
The Boyfriend Thief Shana Norris
Siracusa Delia Ephron
Airhead 3: Runaway Meg Cabot
Smart Blondes Sonia Kosio
The Elizas Sara Shepherd
Domestic Affairs Eileen Gouge
Family Trust Kathy Wang
Royal Wedding: The Princess Diaries Meg Cabot
The Infinite Pieces of Us Rebekah Crane
Save the Date Mary Kay Andrews
The Burning Girl Claire Messud
Becoming Michelle Obama
Leaving Time Jodi Picoult
Accidental Heroes Danielle Steel
The Perfect Mother Aimee Molloy
The Last Romantics Tara Conklin
Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl Carrie Brownstein
I Let You Go Clare Mackintosh
The Things We Wish Were True Marybeth Mayhew Whalen
My (Not So) Perfect Life Sophie Kinsella
Made For Me Kathryn R. Biel
Everything I Never Told You Celeste Ng
The Hate U Give Angie Thomas
Attachments Rainbow Rowell
Beach House Reunion Mary Alice Monroe
Come With Me Helen Schulman
Every Note Played Lisa Genova
Rumor Has It Tami Hoag
Seating Arrangements Maggie Shipstead
Running From the Law Lisa Scottoline
Friends Like These Hannah Ellis
Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore Robin Sloan
The Center of Everything Laura Moriarty
Educated Tara Westover
The Family Next Door Sally Hepworth
Daisy Jones and the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid
More Than Friends Monica Murphy
Clock Dance Anne Tyler
The House of Impossible Beauties Joseph Cassara
Normal People Sally Rooney
My Lovely Wife Samantha Dowling
Circe Madeline Miller
If Looks Could Kill Karen White
Last Seen Alive Claire Douglas
Mrs. Everything Jennifer Weiner
The Case for Jamie Brittany Cavallaro
Panic: The Story of Modern Financial Insanity Michael Lewis
The Pursuit of Alice Thrift Eleanor Lipman
The Gifted School: A Novel Bruce Holsinger
The Flight Attendant Chris Bohjalian
The Good Byline Jill Orr
No Plot, No Problem Chris Blaty
Kindred Spirits Rainbow Rowell
The Better Sister Alafair Burke
The Little French Bistro Nina George
Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir Ruth Reichl
This Year You Write Your Novel Walter Mosley
The Wife Alafair Burke
And When She Was Good Laura Lippman
My Favorite Half-Night Stand Christina Lauren
The Bad Break Jill Orr
Deep Dish Mary Kay Andrews
The Ugly Truth Jill Orr
Dreamland Sarah Dessen
Big Magic Elizabeth Gilbert
Conversations With Friends Sally Rooney
Falling Jane Green
On Writing Stephen King
Sisterland Curtis Sittenfeld
The Most Fun We Ever Had: A Novel Claire Lombardo
The Ex: A Novel Alafair Burke
Among the Ten Thousand Things Julia Pierpont
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Helen Fielding
The Girl Before JP Delaney
The Children’s Crusade Ann Packer
The Overstory Richard Powers
The Great Gasbag Joy Behar
I Am Having So Much Fun Here Without You Courtney Maum
I’ve Got Sand in All the Wrong Places Lisa
Scottoline & Francesca Serritella
Just Breathe Susan Wiggs
What Would Lizzy Bennet Do? Katie Oliver
The Magnolia Inn Carolyn Brown
Just One Day Gayle Foreman
How to Write Killer Fiction Carolyn Wheat
Just One Kiss Susan Mallery
The Giver of Stars JoJo Moyes
The Wife Between Us Greer
Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen
How Could She Lauren Mechling