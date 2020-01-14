The Books of 2019

So many books, so little time—part 13.
My son started keeping a reading list in third grade, so I did too. This is the 13th year we’ve done this.
My favorite books of 2019 were probably Save Me the Plums, An American Marriage, Daisy Jones and the Six (with a bonus that the author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, was super entertaining at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference in June), Normal People and Conversations with Friends (Sally Rooney is one of my new favorite authors).
Anyway, I’d love to hear about other people’s favorite books this year.
|The Precious One
|Marisa
|De Los Santos
|This Beautiful Life
|Helen
|Schulman
|Holly Freakin’ Hughes
|Kelsey
|Kingsley
|Outliers
|Malcolm
|Gladwell
|Jane of Austen
|Hilary
|Manton Lodge
|The Not So Perfect Plan to Save Friendship House
|Lilly
|Bartlett
|The Rogue Lawyer
|John
|Grisham
|An American Marriage
|Tayari
|Jones
|I Heart My Little A-Holes
|Karen
|Alpert
|I’ll Be Your Blue Sky
|Marisa
|De Los Santos
|See Me
|Nicholas
|Sparks
|The Boyfriend Thief
|Shana
|Norris
|Siracusa
|Delia
|Ephron
|Airhead 3: Runaway
|Meg
|Cabot
|Smart Blondes
|Sonia
|Kosio
|The Elizas
|Sara
|Shepherd
|Domestic Affairs
|Eileen
|Gouge
|Family Trust
|Kathy
|Wang
|Royal Wedding: The Princess Diaries
|Meg
|Cabot
|The Infinite Pieces of Us
|Rebekah
|Crane
|Save the Date
|Mary Kay
|Andrews
|The Burning Girl
|Claire
|Messud
|Becoming
|Michelle
|Obama
|Leaving Time
|Jodi
|Picoult
|Accidental Heroes
|Danielle
|Steel
|The Perfect Mother
|Aimee
|Molloy
|The Last Romantics
|Tara
|Conklin
|Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl
|Carrie
|Brownstein
|I Let You Go
|Clare
|Mackintosh
|The Things We Wish Were True
|Marybeth
|Mayhew Whalen
|My (Not So) Perfect Life
|Sophie
|Kinsella
|Made For Me
|Kathryn R.
|Biel
|Everything I Never Told You
|Celeste
|Ng
|The Hate U Give
|Angie
|Thomas
|Attachments
|Rainbow
|Rowell
|Beach House Reunion
|Mary Alice
|Monroe
|Come With Me
|Helen
|Schulman
|Every Note Played
|Lisa
|Genova
|Rumor Has It
|Tami
|Hoag
|Seating Arrangements
|Maggie
|Shipstead
|Running From the Law
|Lisa
|Scottoline
|Friends Like These
|Hannah
|Ellis
|Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore
|Robin
|Sloan
|The Center of Everything
|Laura
|Moriarty
|Educated
|Tara
|Westover
|The Family Next Door
|Sally
|Hepworth
|Daisy Jones and the Six
|Taylor
|Jenkins Reid
|More Than Friends
|Monica
|Murphy
|Clock Dance
|Anne
|Tyler
|The House of Impossible Beauties
|Joseph
|Cassara
|Normal People
|Sally
|Rooney
|My Lovely Wife
|Samantha
|Dowling
|Circe
|Madeline
|Miller
|If Looks Could Kill
|Karen
|White
|Last Seen Alive
|Claire
|Douglas
|Mrs. Everything
|Jennifer
|Weiner
|The Case for Jamie
|Brittany
|Cavallaro
|Panic: The Story of Modern Financial Insanity
|Michael
|Lewis
|The Pursuit of Alice Thrift
|Eleanor
|Lipman
|The Gifted School: A Novel
|Bruce
|Holsinger
|The Flight Attendant
|Chris
|Bohjalian
|The Good Byline
|Jill
|Orr
|No Plot, No Problem
|Chris
|Blaty
|Kindred Spirits
|Rainbow
|Rowell
|The Better Sister
|Alafair
|Burke
|The Little French Bistro
|Nina
|George
|Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir
|Ruth
|Reichl
|This Year You Write Your Novel
|Walter
|Mosley
|The Wife
|Alafair
|Burke
|And When She Was Good
|Laura
|Lippman
|My Favorite Half-Night Stand
|Christina
|Lauren
|The Bad Break
|Jill
|Orr
|Deep Dish
|Mary Kay
|Andrews
|The Ugly Truth
|Jill
|Orr
|Dreamland
|Sarah
|Dessen
|Big Magic
|Elizabeth
|Gilbert
|Conversations With Friends
|Sally
|Rooney
|Falling
|Jane
|Green
|On Writing
|Stephen
|King
|Sisterland
|Curtis
|Sittenfeld
|The Most Fun We Ever Had: A Novel
|Claire
|Lombardo
|The Ex: A Novel
|Alafair
|Burke
|Among the Ten Thousand Things
|Julia
|Pierpont
|Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
|Helen
|Fielding
|The Girl Before
|JP
|Delaney
|The Children’s Crusade
|Ann
|Packer
|The Overstory
|Richard
|Powers
|The Great Gasbag
|Joy
|Behar
|I Am Having So Much Fun Here Without You
|Courtney
|Maum
|I’ve Got Sand in All the Wrong Places
|Lisa
|
Scottoline & Francesca Serritella
|Just Breathe
|Susan
|Wiggs
|What Would Lizzy Bennet Do?
|Katie
|Oliver
|The Magnolia Inn
|Carolyn
|Brown
|Just One Day
|Gayle
|Foreman
|How to Write Killer Fiction
|Carolyn
|Wheat
|Just One Kiss
|Susan
|Mallery
|The Giver of Stars
|JoJo
|Moyes
|The Wife Between Us
|Greer
|
Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen
|How Could She
|Lauren
|Mechling