The Books of 2019

So many books, so little time—part 13.

My son started keeping a reading list in third grade, so I did too. This is the 13th year we’ve done this.

My favorite books of 2019 were probably Save Me the Plums, An American Marriage, Daisy Jones and the Six (with a bonus that the author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, was super entertaining at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference in June), Normal People and Conversations with Friends (Sally Rooney is one of my new favorite authors).

Anyway, I’d love to hear about other people’s favorite books this year.

The Precious One Marisa De Los Santos This Beautiful Life Helen Schulman Holly Freakin’ Hughes Kelsey Kingsley Outliers Malcolm Gladwell Jane of Austen Hilary Manton Lodge The Not So Perfect Plan to Save Friendship House Lilly Bartlett The Rogue Lawyer John Grisham An American Marriage Tayari Jones I Heart My Little A-Holes Karen Alpert I’ll Be Your Blue Sky Marisa De Los Santos See Me Nicholas Sparks The Boyfriend Thief Shana Norris Siracusa Delia Ephron Airhead 3: Runaway Meg Cabot Smart Blondes Sonia Kosio The Elizas Sara Shepherd Domestic Affairs Eileen Gouge Family Trust Kathy Wang Royal Wedding: The Princess Diaries Meg Cabot The Infinite Pieces of Us Rebekah Crane Save the Date Mary Kay Andrews The Burning Girl Claire Messud Becoming Michelle Obama Leaving Time Jodi Picoult Accidental Heroes Danielle Steel The Perfect Mother Aimee Molloy The Last Romantics Tara Conklin Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl Carrie Brownstein I Let You Go Clare Mackintosh The Things We Wish Were True Marybeth Mayhew Whalen My (Not So) Perfect Life Sophie Kinsella Made For Me Kathryn R. Biel Everything I Never Told You Celeste Ng The Hate U Give Angie Thomas Attachments Rainbow Rowell Beach House Reunion Mary Alice Monroe Come With Me Helen Schulman Every Note Played Lisa Genova Rumor Has It Tami Hoag Seating Arrangements Maggie Shipstead Running From the Law Lisa Scottoline Friends Like These Hannah Ellis Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore Robin Sloan The Center of Everything Laura Moriarty Educated Tara Westover The Family Next Door Sally Hepworth Daisy Jones and the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid More Than Friends Monica Murphy Clock Dance Anne Tyler The House of Impossible Beauties Joseph Cassara Normal People Sally Rooney My Lovely Wife Samantha Dowling Circe Madeline Miller If Looks Could Kill Karen White Last Seen Alive Claire Douglas Mrs. Everything Jennifer Weiner The Case for Jamie Brittany Cavallaro Panic: The Story of Modern Financial Insanity Michael Lewis The Pursuit of Alice Thrift Eleanor Lipman The Gifted School: A Novel Bruce Holsinger The Flight Attendant Chris Bohjalian The Good Byline Jill Orr No Plot, No Problem Chris Blaty Kindred Spirits Rainbow Rowell The Better Sister Alafair Burke The Little French Bistro Nina George Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir Ruth Reichl This Year You Write Your Novel Walter Mosley The Wife Alafair Burke And When She Was Good Laura Lippman My Favorite Half-Night Stand Christina Lauren The Bad Break Jill Orr Deep Dish Mary Kay Andrews The Ugly Truth Jill Orr Dreamland Sarah Dessen Big Magic Elizabeth Gilbert Conversations With Friends Sally Rooney Falling Jane Green On Writing Stephen King Sisterland Curtis Sittenfeld The Most Fun We Ever Had: A Novel Claire Lombardo The Ex: A Novel Alafair Burke Among the Ten Thousand Things Julia Pierpont Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Helen Fielding The Girl Before JP Delaney The Children’s Crusade Ann Packer The Overstory Richard Powers The Great Gasbag Joy Behar I Am Having So Much Fun Here Without You Courtney Maum I’ve Got Sand in All the Wrong Places Lisa Scottoline & Francesca Serritella Just Breathe Susan Wiggs What Would Lizzy Bennet Do? Katie Oliver The Magnolia Inn Carolyn Brown Just One Day Gayle Foreman How to Write Killer Fiction Carolyn Wheat Just One Kiss Susan Mallery The Giver of Stars JoJo Moyes The Wife Between Us Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen How Could She Lauren Mechling